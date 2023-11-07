Monster Hunter Now: Join the ‘Special Mission from Kureili’ Event and Uncover Anomalies!

“Niantic Announces ‘Special Mission from Kureili’ Event for Monster Hunter Now”

Niantic, the popular gaming company in the United States, has announced the upcoming “Special Mission from Kureili” event for its mobile game, Monster Hunter Now. Based on Japan’s Capcom’s widely acclaimed hunting action game series, Monster Hunter, this event is set to captivate players this weekend.

Scheduled to take place from 17:00 on November 10th (Friday) to 16:00 on November 12th (Sunday) local time, the “Special Mission from Kureili” event promises exciting quests and rewards for players to enjoy. During this event, players will join forces with Kureili, an in-game character, to explore the truth behind an anomaly that is affecting the game’s world.

Hunters participating in the event will have the opportunity to investigate monsters and collection points that appear in the real world. By assisting in this investigation, players can earn valuable materials such as slimy black ants, dragon bones, and ZENY as a token of gratitude.

However, players are advised to proceed with caution. The event will automatically release a special task tag in the game, accessible to players with an HR11 or higher. The task’s objective is to defeat the fearsome Great Ferocious Jaw Dragon, which can be encountered through Chapter 2 of the main storyline or via multiplayer battles. Hunters must successfully complete the task within the given time limit to receive rewards.

Monster Hunter Now fans are eagerly looking forward to the “Special Mission from Kureili” event, as it promises thrilling gameplay and exciting challenges. So gear up, sharpen your weapons, and embark on this epic adventure in Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now!

