Jiang Yiting and Liu Yinglan Shine at First Youth League Competition

Jiang Yiting Dominates Youth League Shooting Competition

Nanning, November 6th – The first Youth League competition witnessed a remarkable performance by Fuzhou team’s Asian Games champion, Jiang Yiting. Moving to the Youth League arena, she effortlessly secured the gold medal in the women’s flying saucer individual event. In track and field, Chengdu team’s Liu Yinglan emerged as the “Hardware King” of the Youth League.

The 19-year-old shooting prodigy, Jiang Yiting, displayed a clear advantage in the Youth League competition. On the first competition day, she clinched the championship with a score of 56 out of 60, significantly surpassing the runner-up’s score of 42 out of 60. She missed her winning score of 57 in the Hangzhou Asian Games by just one shot.

After the game, Jiang Yiting expressed her feelings about participating in the Youth League competition. She stated that compared to the Asian Games, the Youth League competition felt more relaxed. However, she still experienced a certain amount of pressure as she worried about not performing well after her championship win in the Asian Games.

Despite feeling the pressure, Jiang Yiting made a mistake in the first round but quickly adjusted her mentality. Consequently, she managed to achieve a satisfactory result.

In the open category of track and field, Liu Yinglan, the 18-year-old National Games gold medalist in the men’s and women’s mixed 4X400m relay, emerged as a dominant force. Alongside her teammates, she secured the women’s 4X100m and 4X400m relay championships. Prior to these victories, Liu Yinglan had also won gold medals in the women’s 200m, 400m, and mixed 4X400m relay events, earning her the title of “King of Hardware.”

In other open group events such as fencing, equestrian, weightlifting, international wrestling, and roller skating, gold medals were also awarded on November 6th. The weightlifting competition witnessed exceptional performances with Xu Luying from the Fuzhou team, who tied the world record by snatching 85kg in the women’s 45kg category. Hu Yuting from the Changsha team surpassed the world youth record, snatching 93kg in the women’s 49kg category, with a total score of 206kg. Xiang Linxiang from the Yueyang team outperformed expectations by clean and jerking 125kg in the women’s 55kg competition, with a total score of 221kg, exceeding the world youth record.

Meanwhile, several intense competitions took place in various campus events. The university group aerobics (cheerleading) event resulted in 5 gold medals, while the martial arts routine awarded a total of 11 gold medals.

Outside the competition venue, the scientific paper report meeting of the First National Student (Youth) Games also commenced in Nanning on the same day.

