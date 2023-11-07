Home » 2023 Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert: Uniting Idol Stars for a Memorable Event
Entertainment

2023 Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert: Uniting Idol Stars for a Memorable Event

by admin

Chenzhou, China – The much-anticipated “Landscape and Stimulating Chenzhou” 2023 Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert is set to take place on November 26 at the Chenzhou Olympic Sports Center. The concert will feature a lineup of idol stars, including Angela Chang, Yang Zongwei, Cheng Xiang, Hailai Amu, Mai Xiaodou, Jin Meier, Nanquan Mama, and many others.

The media meeting and launching ceremony of the concert took place on November 5 in Chenzhou, with approximately 300 people in attendance, including social figures, celebrities, and industry professionals. The event was hosted by Chenzhou Sanmu Culture Co., Ltd., co-organized by Shenzhen Gele Cultural Development Co., Ltd., and executed by Shenzhen Dahua Tianlu Industrial Co., Ltd.

The organizers of the concert are a group of young people from Chenzhou who are passionate about culture and tourism. Their aim is to promote Chenzhou’s tourism industry and create a cultural tourism worth hundreds of billions. They hope to leverage the success of the concert to host the second Hunan Provincial Tourism Development Conference and contribute to the economic and social development of Chenzhou.

The concert will be held on a grand stage equipped with world-class audio and video equipment, promising an unforgettable experience for the audience. Li Fei, the chairman of Chenzhou Sanmu Culture Media Co., Ltd., emphasized the meticulous preparations and hard work that went into organizing the concert. The event has received strong support and guarantee from relevant departments at all levels, ensuring smooth operations and excellent services during the concert.

In addition to the concert, the organizer plans to launch exclusive preferential activities to enrich the tourism market and implement various service contents and safeguard measures to provide excellent experiences for attendees. They hope that the concert will serve as a catalyst for cultural tourism consumption and become a benchmark in the cultural tourism market.

See also  Capricorn's horoscope for today, Thursday, March 23, 2023: predictions for love, work and health

With the countdown to the Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert underway, fans and attendees are eagerly awaiting the gathering of their favorite idol stars in this spectacular event.

You may also like

Ufomammut – Crookhead – EP Review

Ricardo Montaner Announces Temporary Retirement from Music to...

Christian Thielemann and Dresden Staatskapelle Deliver Memorable Performance...

„[…] We didn’t just want to record a...

Remembering Manuel Castillo Girón: The Legacy of a...

Beware of that critic, he’s a hooligan

Discover the Majestic and Heart-Stirring Performance of Verdi’s...

spotlight | mar malade – wienkonzert.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Machiavellian Plan: How He Cheated on...

Mongolia and Nairobi Crowned Best Tourist Destinations in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy