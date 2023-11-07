2023 Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert: Uniting Idol Stars for a Memorable Event

Chenzhou, China – The much-anticipated “Landscape and Stimulating Chenzhou” 2023 Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert is set to take place on November 26 at the Chenzhou Olympic Sports Center. The concert will feature a lineup of idol stars, including Angela Chang, Yang Zongwei, Cheng Xiang, Hailai Amu, Mai Xiaodou, Jin Meier, Nanquan Mama, and many others.

The media meeting and launching ceremony of the concert took place on November 5 in Chenzhou, with approximately 300 people in attendance, including social figures, celebrities, and industry professionals. The event was hosted by Chenzhou Sanmu Culture Co., Ltd., co-organized by Shenzhen Gele Cultural Development Co., Ltd., and executed by Shenzhen Dahua Tianlu Industrial Co., Ltd.

The organizers of the concert are a group of young people from Chenzhou who are passionate about culture and tourism. Their aim is to promote Chenzhou’s tourism industry and create a cultural tourism worth hundreds of billions. They hope to leverage the success of the concert to host the second Hunan Provincial Tourism Development Conference and contribute to the economic and social development of Chenzhou.

The concert will be held on a grand stage equipped with world-class audio and video equipment, promising an unforgettable experience for the audience. Li Fei, the chairman of Chenzhou Sanmu Culture Media Co., Ltd., emphasized the meticulous preparations and hard work that went into organizing the concert. The event has received strong support and guarantee from relevant departments at all levels, ensuring smooth operations and excellent services during the concert.

In addition to the concert, the organizer plans to launch exclusive preferential activities to enrich the tourism market and implement various service contents and safeguard measures to provide excellent experiences for attendees. They hope that the concert will serve as a catalyst for cultural tourism consumption and become a benchmark in the cultural tourism market.

With the countdown to the Charming Chenzhou Stars Concert underway, fans and attendees are eagerly awaiting the gathering of their favorite idol stars in this spectacular event.

