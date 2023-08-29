More than 47,000 balcony power plants in operation in Germany – Statistics of the week

Small solar systems for balcony mounting are in vogue. As the Statista graphic based on data from the Federal Network Agency shows, most of these systems have been installed in the state of Hesse per 100,000 inhabitants. Hamburg, Bremen and Brandenburg bring up the rear in comparison, each with fewer than 10 units in operation per 100,000 inhabitants.

The market for easy-to-assemble home power plants is booming. As of August 16, around 47,000 balcony power plants were in operation in Germany. In December 2022 there were around 35,000 – an increase of around 12,000 modules within eight months. In previous years, there was only a manageable number of less than 2,000 balcony power plants in Germany.

However, the dark figure for unregistered systems is likely to be much higher. Holger Laudeley, who coined the term balcony power plant, estimates the number of systems installed at 1.5 million. Laudeley refers to an inquiry to the Chinese manufacturer of Deye inverters, according to which 400,000 inverters have been sold in Germany (as of mid-July 2023). According to the market master data register, 215,562 systems with an output of less than 0.8 kW were registered with the status “In operation” at the time of the report, which describes the framework for balcony power plants.

(Image: Statista)

Effects of the solar package on installation of balcony power plants

Households with a balcony or terrace can use this mini solar system to obtain electricity for their own needs and thus make a contribution to the energy transition and reduce the electricity bill. According to information from the consumer center, the solar module of a balcony power plant can be used for more than 25 years and generate approx. 250 to 280 kWh per year. Apartment owners with an electricity consumption of approx. 1500 kWh per year could cover up to 20 percent of their basic needs with a balcony power plant. The acquisition costs are currently between 400 and 1,000 euros.

The solar package recently decided by the federal government should make electricity production from balcony solar systems much easier and more lucrative in the future. Instead of informing the network provider as before, an entry in the master data register should now suffice. The decision also allows the temporary use of analog electricity meters.

Update, 29.8.2023, 10 Uhr: Additions regarding the number of unregistered balcony power plants.

