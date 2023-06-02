Motorola presents the new razr 40, a foldable clamshell smartphone that offers a unique and balanced experience between design, performance and functionality. The company also launched the razr 40 ultra smartphone but with some differences that make it more suitable for digital minimalists. But who want shots at the top.

Motorola razr 40, the new essential foldable

The razr 40 has the same internal 6.9-inch pOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support of the razr 40 ultra, which guarantees a fluid and realistic view of the contents. The teardrop hinge allows you to fold the screen without leaving any gaps or creases. The external screen is on the other hand smaller, meant for notifications.

The razr 40 has a distinctive and refined look, thanks to the glass combination Gorilla Glass and premium vegan leather. The phone is available in three trendy colors chosen in collaboration with Pantone: Sage Greena modern green, Vanilla Creaman opaque white and Summer Lilaca sophisticated purple.

The razr 40 doesn’t compromise on photographic quality, in fact it has the highest resolution sensors of all Motorola’s foldable devices. The rear camera is 64MP with optical image stabilization and an f/1.5 aperture. while the front camera is from 32MP with f/2.4 aperture.

Both cameras allow you to take sharp and bright photos in any light condition. Also, there’s a 13MP ultra-wide-angle and macro camera with f/2.2p apertureTo capture stunning landscapes or close-up details.

The razr 40 is powered by the processor Qualcom’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1m, which offers great performance and 5G connectivity. The RAM memory is 8GB and the storage space is 256GB. The battery is from 4200mAh and supports 30W fast charging and the ricarica wireless da 5 W.

At the moment, we do not know the availability of motorola razr 40 for Italy. We will keep you posted.