MSI and Mercedes-AMG Announce Limited Edition Stealth 16 Laptop for Pre-Order

MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Launch Limited Edition Co-Branded Laptop

Taipei, Taiwan – In an exciting collaboration, MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport have partnered to create a limited edition joint laptop, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The announcement comes as a result of the long-term and global cooperation plan that the two brands unveiled in May.

The collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport was driven by their shared passion for innovative technology and extreme craftsmanship. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport limited edition co-branded laptop embodies this spirit and offers a unique combination of luxury texture and excellent performance.

The laptop’s design showcases a stunning moon rock gray color, complemented by a body made of magnesium and aluminum alloys with precision technology. This meticulous craftsmanship pays homage to the power and speed of Mercedes-AMG racing cars on the track.

One of the standout features of the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is the power button, which is marked with the words “START ENGINE.” This attention to detail gives users the feeling of starting a racing engine every time they turn on the laptop. Additionally, the laptop showcases the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logo on the back cover, screen frame, and bottom, further enhancing its connection to the world of motorsports.

Furthermore, the video camera area and keyboard feature blank keys, while the rear side of the fuselage and the foot pad of the back cover are adorned with AMG’s unique diamond pattern. These design elements highlight the laptop’s commitment to appealing to motor sports enthusiasts.

In addition to its stylish appearance, the limited edition co-branded laptop delivers excellent performance. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. It also features a 4K OLED screen with a 16:10 golden ratio design and MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 powerful cooling system. With dual fans and 5 cooling ducts, this laptop ensures optimal performance and an immersive gaming experience.

To complete the luxury experience, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport limited edition co-branded laptop comes with an exclusive accessory set. The set includes storage bags, postcards, and cable ties, all adorned with the MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos. This combination perfectly represents the cross-border cooperation between the two acclaimed brands, emphasizing their commitment to pushing the boundaries in gaming and motorsports.

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport limited edition co-branded laptop is now available for pre-order at a price of NT$84,900. With limited supply, customers are encouraged to secure their purchase before stocks run out. Additionally, customers who purchase the laptop before 8/18 will receive an additional MSI Titan texture backpack, valued at 2,290 yuan.

This collaboration between MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport exemplifies the power of combining cutting-edge technology with a passion for motorsports, resulting in a stunning and high-performance laptop that will surely delight gaming and motorsports enthusiasts alike.

