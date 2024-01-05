MSI gaming handheld console CLAW using Core Ultra 7 processor exposed

MSI’s New Gaming Handheld Console, CLAW, Revealed

In a recent move, gaming handheld consoles have taken the spotlight as a new battleground for manufacturers. Following Valve, ASUS ROG, and Lenovo, MSI has thrown its hat into the ring with the release of their new gaming handheld console, CLAW.

MSI teased the release of the CLAW with a trailer on social media, promising to unveil the new device at CES 2024. However, details of the console were quickly revealed, showcasing the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor as a key feature.

A leaked promotional image on Twitter, believed to be from a Chinese MSI promotion, also hinted at a special offer where consumers could receive the gaming console with the purchase of the MSI Titan 2024 laptop model.

While specific details about the screen size and other specifications remain scarce, leaked product photos show that the MSI CLAW will feature colored lights and a button configuration similar to that of a regular game controller. The device also boasts considerable cooling holes on the top and back.

In terms of performance, the CLAW will be powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, with impressive clock speeds and graphics capabilities. With a thermal design power (TDP) of 28W and a maximum Turbo power consumption of 115W, the processor is expected to deliver excellent graphics performance and substantial memory capacity, with 32GB of RAM.

Geekbench benchmark results leaked last Christmas further confirmed the powerful specifications of the MSI CLAW, building anticipation for its official appearance at CES 2024 and expected release in the first quarter of this year.

The move to utilize Intel CPUs in the gaming handheld console space raises questions about potential industry trends, as the CLAW prepares to make its mark in the gaming market.

