China’s Annual Anti-Corruption Feature Film to Reveal High-Profile Confessions

China is set to broadcast its annual anti-corruption feature film, revealing the confessions of high-profile officials including former national football coach Li Tie. The four-episode TV special film, “Continuous Efforts and Deep Advancement,” is jointly produced by the Propaganda Department of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission, and China Central Radio and Television, and will be aired from January 6 to 9.

One of the most anticipated revelations is that of former national football coach Li Tie, who admitted on camera that he “regrets it very much” and “wants to take the right path.” Li Tie is currently being prosecuted for multiple crimes such as accepting bribes, offering bribes, and bribery by his employer.

This year’s anti-corruption feature film will also showcase confessions from other high-profile officials, including Chen Xuyuan, the former chairman of the Chinese Football Association, and Du Zhaocai, the former deputy director of the State Sports General Administration in charge of football.

In addition to the football corruption cases, the film will feature 12 typical cases, including those in the fields of finance, energy, and grain purchase and sales. This reflects the government’s efforts to systematically rectify key areas and drive the overall anti-corruption campaign with key breakthroughs.

The annual anti-corruption film also serves as a reminder that the fight against corruption never stops, with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission vowing to continue to vigorously pursue and advance the anti-corruption struggle.

The airing of the annual anti-corruption feature film comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Chinese government to increase transparency and accountability in governance, and to promote an environment of integrity and ethical conduct. The continued crackdown on corruption sends a strong message that the Chinese government is committed to upholding the rule of law and combating corruption at all levels.

The release of the anti-corruption feature film is expected to provide insight into the government’s anti-corruption efforts and serves as a reminder of the consequences of engaging in corrupt practices. As the film airs, the Chinese government is sending a clear message that it will continue to hold officials accountable for their actions and maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Share this: Facebook

X

