MSI GF63 Thin Review: An Affordable Entry-Level Gaming Laptop with Limitations

Title: MSI GF63 Thin: A Budget-Friendly Gaming Laptop with Limitations

Introduction:

The MSI GF63 Thin offers an affordable alternative in the gaming laptop market, providing decent performance at a fraction of the price of high-end models. With its RTX 4050 and 12th Gen i5 CPU, the laptop is designed for smooth 1080p gaming. However, its budget-friendly approach does come with some limitations. In this article, we will delve into the build quality, performance, hardware specifications, and overall verdict of the GF63 Thin.

Build Quality:

The GF63 Thin’s lower price point is reflected in its build quality. The combination of metal and plastic materials feels decent but lacks the premium touch associated with higher-priced gaming laptops. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate impresses, although the thick bezels leave room for improvement. The keyboard and trackpad, while decently sized, complement the laptop’s overall shape and body.

Design:

In stark contrast to flamboyant gaming laptops, the GF63 Thin opts for an anti-flamboyant design. Except for the vents and backlit keyboard, it appears quite similar to a productivity laptop. The device lives up to its “thin” name, measuring only 21.7mm in width and weighing 1.86kg. However, it feels slightly bulky and heavy in hand.

Hardware and Performance:

Under the hood, the GF63 Thin offers up to 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and half a terabyte of SSD storage. While this configuration is sufficient for productivity tasks, it may limit gaming performance in demanding situations. The 52.4 Whrs battery provides approximately seven hours of general usage on a single charge, but gaming will drain it significantly faster.

Gaming Experience:

The GF63 Thin excels in 1080p gaming, offering satisfactory performance as expected. However, pushing beyond this resolution or utilizing the most demanding graphics settings may result in lower frame rates. The laptop’s RTX 4050 GPU is commendable but is held back by limited storage, RAM, and an i5 processor. During testing, some games faced launching issues due to maximum storage capacity constraints.

Cooling and Audio System:

Despite its limitations, the GF63 Thin’s hardware operates efficiently, thanks to an impressive cooling solution that keeps fan noise levels to a minimum. This also enhances the laptop’s audio system, eliminating the need for external headphones.

Connectivity:

The GF63 Thin comes with a range of ports, catering to various connectivity needs. With three USB-As, one USB-C, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and a microphone jack, the laptop offers ample options for an entry-level gaming device.

Verdict:

The MSI GF63 Thin offers an affordable gaming laptop option that performs well in 1080p gaming. While it lacks the power and future-proofing of higher-end models, its efficient cooling system and decent build quality make it an appealing choice for users seeking occasional gaming capabilities along with productivity features. However, for those with a heavier focus on gaming, investing in a more powerful system would be advisable to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

