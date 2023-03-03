MWC 2023VMware unveiled new connectivity capabilities for remote workers and devices and intelligent wireless capabilities for i SD-WAN and SASE clients.

Additionally, VMware and Intel announce a collaboration to build devices edge at the forefront of the industry, equipped with connectivity 5G and capable of supporting additional SD-WAN use cases involving mobile and IoT devices.

VMware SD-WAN offers customers maximum flexibility and improved performance

Thanks to the creation of an exclusive network of overlay virtuale on top, VMware SD-WAN improves application reliability by responding to wired or wireless network problems within milliseconds, a critical requirement in today’s Over The Top application environment. Additionally, VMware SD-WAN and SASE support a variety of transport services including LTE/3Gsatellite transport and wired transport options such as MPLS and broadband, allowing for maximum flexibility in WAN connectivity.

With VMware SD-WAN, customers can use any of these transport services, as real-world testing has shown that VMware SD-WAN can provide an improvement in over 40% of QoE for voice and video applications when using satellite and LTE. In addition to delivering the highest quality applications, the platform enables maximum network utilization through adaptive thresholds designed with real-world insights from the more than 100,000 LTE and satellite connections used by VMware customers today.

These improvements set the direction for the management plane API and integration AIOps with 5G carrier platforms to support advanced service customizations using network slicing and RIC integration, enabling service providers to better respond to needs WAN of businesses. The combination of APIs, AIOps and network slicing will enable enterprises to take advantage of better economics, service provisioning and service management. Additionally, VMware SD-WAN and SASE will enhance connectivity, processing and intelligence in rapidly evolving edge use cases with the help of VMware Private Mobile Network.

Growing recognition for VMware’s SD-WAN client

Following the unveiling of the VMware SD-WAN Client at VMware Explore 2022 Europe, VMware announced that it has invited select customers and partners, including Nature Fresh Farms e Coevolve e Presidio, to evaluate the SD-WAN client in numerous use cases. The client will help deliver consistent connectivity, performance and security features to remote workers on the go or IoT devices deployed in remote locations. VMware’s SD-WAN client is expected to be available in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Intel and VMware collaborate for improved 5G connectivity of SD-WAN edge devices

VMware is expanding its 10-year partnership with Intel to promote new solutions edge. The two companies are working together to enable organizations to more securely use wireless to augment or replace existing wired connections while enabling additional SD-WAN use cases, including moving vehicles, ATMs, and IoT devices.

The first in a series of new devices will be a processor-based small form factor solution Intel Atom serie C low consumption for small branches, followed by a version equipped with 5G. Expected in calendar year 2023, this family of devices will offer improved WAN throughput, the latest WIFI technology, an integrated eSIM to simplify provisioning and better economics.

VMware Expands SD-WAN and SASE Training with New Certification

VMware has announced a new training program and certificate VMware Certified Professional per VMware SD-WAN e SASE which is added to the range of professional certifications. This new certification will help partners and customers identify professionals with the skills and expertise to effectively implement and manage VMware SD-WAN solutions. By hiring or working with VMware SD-WAN certified professionals, partners and customers can be assured of the quality and reliability of their SD-WAN implementation, enabling a smooth and successful implementation process. VMware is continuing to build the SD-WAN and SASE certification path to include advanced skills and certifications in 2023.