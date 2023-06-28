Nanoleaf 4D New Product Launch: Bringing a New 4D Sensory Experience

At the CES event in January this year, Nanoleaf brought a series of smart devices that support the Matter protocol, and today officially announced the opening Nanoleaf 4D New andUltimate Black Hexagon Smart Light BoardThe pre-orders of these products transform from passive environmental elements into active entertainment participants, filling your living space with movement and color.

A New 4D Experience – Nanoleaf 4D New Arrival

Nanoleaf is an innovative lighting solutions company from Canada. Their products combine smart home technology and lighting design, including smart LED light panels of various shapes and sizes. These light panels can be freely combined to create unique lighting patterns, allowing Everyone can create a personalized lighting experience in their home. Now they have launched a new smart lighting product again – Nanoleaf 4D not only perfectly combines lighting and entertainment, but also provides a new 4D experience, allowing you to experience movies, TV shows and video games to an unprecedented height.

Features of Nanoleaf 4D:

Brand new 4D experience: Provides a brand new 4D experience, creating an immersive feeling through the interaction of lights and sounds. touch function: With touch function, users can directly operate on the light board, such as adjusting brightness, switching modes, etc. music sync: Can be synchronized with the music, when the music is playing, the light will change with the rhythm of the music. game mode: There is a game mode, which can be connected with computer games to provide a more immersive gaming experience. custom settings: Users can customize the lighting mode of Nanoleaf 4D to create their favorite lighting effects. easy installation: The installation process is very simple, users can easily install it on the wall. Connect with other devices: Can be connected with other smart home devices, such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, etc. energy-saving design: With energy-saving design, it will not consume a lot of power even if it is used for a long time. Figure/nanoleaf

New Product – Extreme Black Hexagon Smart Light Board

Nanoleaf introduces a new Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons 燈板these light panels can be used as a new Nanoleaf design or added to an existing Nanoleaf Shapes system, which featuresPanels that appear black when turned off, not whitecan add different flavors to the home style.

Features of Extreme Black Hexagon Smart Light Board:

Screen mirroring function: Support screen mirroring function, which can reproduce the color of the connected monitor on the light board. music visualization: It has the function of music visualization, which can change the light with the rhythm of the music. touch sensitive: With touch function, users can directly operate on the light board. Compatible with Nanoleaf 4D system: It can be integrated with the new Nanoleaf 4D system through the Sync+ function. Matter support coming soon: Nanoleaf said that it will launch an OTA update later this year to make the Shapes light board support Matter. Figure/nanoleaf

