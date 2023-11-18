Home » NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS is available now [Video] • Techzilla
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is the NARUTO game with the largest number of characters, over 130, including the new Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, and the characters of BORUTO, Boruto (Karma), Kawaki and Jigen. The game, inspired by the famous franchise, has vibrant graphics that faithfully reproduce the style of the anime with combat dinamici fino a 60 fps su PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S e PC.

NARUTO The story mode includes some scenes chosen from the NARUTO plot, focusing above all on the deep bond between Naruto and Sasuke, while an original story dedicated to Boruto will see players in the role of the young ninja committed to stopping the Fifth Great Ninja War.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available in the following editions:

Standard Edition (base game).

Deluxe Edition, which adds the Season Pass to the base game. The Season Pass contains 5 characters that will be revealed later. This edition also includes the Season Pass Bonus (1 costume) and the Deluxe Bonus (1 costume).

Ultimate Edition, which includes all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus the Ultimate Bonus with 5 costumes and 2 accessories. Collector’s Edition, which includes the base game, a metal case, 2 exclusive figurines and a special reversible cover. Premium Collector’s Edition, available only in the Bandai Namco Store, which contains the base game, 2 figures, a metal case, a special reversible cover, 6 collector cards, 1 official scroll, the Season Pass, the Season Pass Bonus, and the Deluxe and Ultimate Bonuses.

It is also available now the Nostalgic Anime Songs and Items Pack, which includes 5 iconic songs from the NARUTO anime and 3 in-game items. With this pack, players will be able to listen to some famous Naruto songs by changing the music during games. Additionally, the Sound Ultimate Bundle is also available on Steam with a limited-time offer only. The bundle includes the same content as the Ultimate Edition with the addition of the Nostalgic Anime Songs and Items pack.

