PETER LEGAT new President of AUSTRIAN COMPOSERS – mica

After Harald Hanisch resigned from his position as President of the Austrian Composers on November 13, 2023, it was the responsibility of the board, in accordance with the association’s statutes, to co-opt the vacant position. Peter Legat, who enjoys great artistic and personal reputation across genres, has agreed to be available for this role. He was unanimously co-opted by the board as the new president of the Austrian Composers.

Peter Legat was born in Klagenfurt in 1958 and moved to Vienna after graduating from high school in 1977. In 1985 he completed his studies in jazz guitar Conservatory of the City of Vienna (now MUK) with distinction. The band appeared during this time Incognito two albums on which his first songs were featured. In addition, he was a member of the Harri Stojka Express as well as the group Stubborn and worked as a member of the orchestra Theaters in Vienna in productions such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Freudiana”, “Elisabeth” and “Grease”.

He founded the band in 1993 Count Basic, whose six successful studio albums feature numerous of his compositions. The track “ML in the Sunshine” was number 1 in the US for 11 weeks NAC Charts. In addition, he taught at the from 1996 to June 2023 University of Music and Performing Arts (mdw) am Institute of Popular Music (ipop) Electric guitar and participated in the hearing committees for professorships. After three Amadeus Awardnominations was followed by receiving the award in 2008 for his album “Love & Light”. In June 2023 he was awarded the international Joe Zawinul Ambassador Award awarded.

