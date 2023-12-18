NASA missions current 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are coming up soon and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Thursday, December 21st, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 12:56 p.m. and 3:16 p.m.

Status: Official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider of the Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. A total of 737 flights have taken off from here so far and 14 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 127 launches completed.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “SARah 2 & 3” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

SARah 2 & 3 are two passive reflector antenna radar satellites from OHB-System, which are based on SAR-Lupe’s reflector antenna technology. They are part of the three-satellite constellation being built for the German government as a successor to the SAR-Lupe radar satellite constellation.

The Falcon 9 begins its mission in the polar orbit. In space travel, polar orbits are the orbits of satellites that have an orbital inclination of 90°. The satellite moves over the north and south poles during each orbit.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | SARah 2 & 3 at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full nameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch service providerSpaceXMission nameSARah 2 & 3Mission typeGovernment flight in the category “Top Secret”Launch timeDecember 21, 2023OrbitPolar orbitStatusconfirmedCountryThe USALocationVandenberg SFB, CA, USA

The last time this information was updated is: 17.12.2023at 5:34 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

