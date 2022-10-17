Following the earlier Neptune, NASA today released an image of Wolf-Raylet 140 taken by the Webb Space Telescope, which officials say may be one of NASA’s most unique snapshots, showing Wolf-Raylet 140 There are more than 17 dust rings around, which may be regarded by ordinary people as camera glare or the effect of extreme brightness, but the research team confirmed from the data that the more than ten dust rings are from the stellar winds of two stars orbiting each other. At the same time, scientists found that dust rings are produced every 8 years, just like the law of tree rings, which means that the interaction effect has been more than 130 years old.

“Although they resemble rings in the image, the true 3D geometry with these semicircular features is better described as a ‘shell’,” said Ryan Lau, lead researcher on the star observation project. Dust shells form when stars reach the point where they orbit closest to each other and the stellar winds interact. The uniform spacing between the shells suggests that the formation is fairly constant, occurring every 8 years. Calculated as annual rings, it shows that the dust crust formed over 130 years.”

Ryan Lau specifically pointed out that the survival of these dust shells shows that the dust formed by WR binary stars like WR 140 has the possibility of survival and enriches the surrounding interstellar environment. Next, the team will work on analyzing the relevant spectral characteristics and chemical To understand the specific impact of these dust on the interstellar, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

These cosmic “tree rings” tell a story written by the stars. Every 8 years, these 2 stars are brought together by their orbits, creating streams of gas that can then form a new ring of dust. Webb reveals 15 of the 17 rings here for the first time: https://t.co/k93phPNoec pic.twitter.com/7JHvpsd1A2 — NASA Hallo-Webb Telescope ??? (@NASAWebb) October 12, 2022

