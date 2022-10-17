news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – New alarm for “possible presence of listeria monocytogenes” in a batch of Gorgonzola Dolce DOP of the Italian Pascoli brand. The Gelmini Carlo Dairy, based in Besate (Milan), as we learn on the website of the Ministry of Health, has ordered the recall from the market of lot 218246252, sold in a 300 gram pack in Eurospin stores, due to microbiological risk. The recommendation is “not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale for replacement or refund”. The new withdrawal for listeria follows those that have occurred in recent weeks which involved some batches of wurstel, sandwiches and pancakes. (HANDLE).