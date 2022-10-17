UDINE. “The summer season brought excellent results, even higher than expectations, with a 2.3% growth in attendance compared to 2019. Being able, despite the aftermath of the pandemic, to exceed the numbers of the record season for regional tourism is certainly a very comforting point of reference, especially for looking to the future ».

This was stated by the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, during the presentation of the tourist data for the summer season, specifying that “Friuli Venezia Giulia also confirms and strengthens its attractiveness in particular with regard to quality tourism and does thanks to important investments in promotion and major events that have proved strategic to attract the attention of tourists and encourage the lengthening of the season, as confirmed by the very positive data of September ».

The first data Lignano, it was the season of recovery: more appearances than in 2019 Sarah Del Sal

02 September 2022



A sector capable of recording decidedly positive numbers. “Comparing the May-August period of 2022 with that of 2019, presences in the Region grew by 2.3% and arrivals by 0.8% – Fedriga said -. In particular, there were positive increases in presences for Lignano (+ 3.2%), Trieste (+ 13.3%), Gorizia (+ 11.1%), Piancavallo (+ 18.6%), Pordenone (+8 , 7%), with a more or less similar situation for arrivals. The season got off to a good start with an increase in admissions of 12.8% in May, and then moved to + 4.6% in June, to + 1.9% in July until it suffered a slight decrease in August (- 1.6%), while as regards September the projections suggest excellent results with a growth of 15%, which has significant economic repercussions for Friuli Venezia Giulia ».