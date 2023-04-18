Totti-Blasi divorce, the judge agrees with the presenter: villa in Eur, child custody and 12,500 euros a month

The civil judge, in the first provisional sentence in the separation case between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, rejects the requests of the former Giallorossi captain. The villa to the Eur, a monthly allowance of 12,500 euros and above all custody of her children go to the presenter. Totti had asked to be able to keep the house for himself, where Ilary Blasi now lives with his children, and shared custody of the children for half of the year. According to the provisional sentence, he will have to respect the timetable decided by the court to see his youngest daughter, Isabel, while he will be able to organize meetings with his older children, Cristian and Chanel, who will be able to see their father whenever they want. A monthly allowance of 12,500 will also have to be paid to the presenter for the needs of the children. The former Roma flag had proposed a check for 6 thousand euros per month. School expenses must then be added to the sum decided by the judge, which will have to cover up to 75 percent of the total. The decision will be valid for the entire duration of the trial.

Read on about Open

Read also: