The U.S. space agency (NASA) yesterday unveiled a prototype of a new version of the spacesuit designed by space services company Axiom Space for future Artemis missions back to the moon. It can be seen from the design that the new version of the space suit is lighter and more comfortable than the old version of the Apollo era space suit, and will be more suitable for women.

The appearance of the spacesuit released this time is different from the old version that is close to pure white. It is matched with Axiom Space’s black, blue and orange brand colors, which is more fashionable and modern. However, a spokesman for Axiom Space said that the outer layer of the astronauts’ clothing on the moon will still be white to protect the wearer from reflecting heat in the sun and not being affected by extreme heat. He pointed out that the display of the new space suit in black this time is only to protect property rights and hide the patented elements in the space suit.

In this Artemis program, the first female astronaut will set foot on the moon, so the new version of the spacesuit is more elastic, allowing the astronauts to move more freely and perform more tasks.

Source: Space.com

