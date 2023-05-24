Netflix, the subscription sharing block arrives in Italy: the details

The day so dreaded by Netflix subscribers has arrived. After Netflix’s US announcement, the streaming platform announced the blocking of subscriptions shared also in Italy “outside your home”.

In these hours, in fact, Netflix is ​​sending its subscribers an email highlighting the details of the system. “Your Netflix account is reserved for you and for those who live with you, or your household” reads the message received from many users in the last few hours, in which users are asked users to set up and define their own “Netflix Home Core” from a TV connected to your internet network.

Different speech for those who do not watch Netflix content on TV: in this case you are not required to set any household as the application will define it itself based on data such as IP address, device ID and activity.

Verification via TV involves sending an email or SMS containing a verification link or code that expires after 15 minutes.

For those who intend to share the Netflix subscription with people who are not part of the household, there is the option of purchase an extra user at a cost of 4.99 Euros per month.