Quiet in the office & home office: Quiet keyboards for PC and Mac from 10 euros

At the latest in the home office, you will notice how loud a normal PC keyboard can be. One likes to hit the Enter key harder. If many people are sitting together in a small space, the loud clicking can become a stress test in the long run. Fortunately, the PC accessories industry is aware of this fact. There is now a wide range of products that are supposed to be particularly quiet.

This is how silent keys work



There are various technologies to make typing as quiet as possible. However, a completely silent keyboard is impossible. So-called membrane or rubber dome keyboards are very popular. A rubber mat is used under the key. When the user presses a button, the rubber or silicone underneath presses onto a contact board that transmits the signal to the computer. The rubber membrane then pushes the button back up.

The advantages of rubber domes: The switches work more quietly than conventional mechanical keyboards because the keys can be released almost noiselessly thanks to the rubber mechanism. Some manufacturers also use cushioning material under the keys. In addition, this form costs little to manufacture, since no complex release mechanisms are necessary. The downside of the coin: The service life of rubber domes is lower than that of mechanical counterparts due to material fatigue. In addition, they are said to have an imprecise and spongy precision.

A special type of rubber dome is the scissors mechanism. In addition to the membrane, an x-shaped plastic lever is used here. This also stabilizes the keys. The method also enables particularly flat models in which the keys hardly protrude. This technology is known from the so-called chiclet or chewing gum keyboard, which is mainly used in laptops. Due to the flat shape, however, it offers less haptic and tactile feedback when writing.

In contrast to rubber domes, the precision of mechanical keys does not decrease even after a long time, which makes them particularly interesting for gamers. Cherry MX is the leader among mechanical switches. A mechanical keyboard can also be quiet. It depends on the mechanical switches used under the button. There are now low-noise switches based on the Cherry MX Red, such as the Cherry MX Silent Red or Cherry MX Silent Black. However, mechanical keyboards with these switches are rarely found under 100 euros.

Furthermore, due to their design, optical switches are generally quieter than conventional mechanical switches. We explain more about the functionality and advantages of mechanical models in the guide Mechanical keyboards for gamers: Everything you need to know. Another way to dampen the volume in mechanical models is to install so-called O-rings. These are small rubber rings that are placed over the switches under the individual keys. An example of an opto-mechanical gaming keyboard is the Corsair K70.

Logitech K280e Pro



The keyboard with USB cable (type A) relies on a scissor mechanism with flat keys. We’ve been using them for a few weeks and are very happy with the low volume. There is also a palm rest – this is rather rare in quieter models. With a depth of 18 centimeters, it is significantly larger than other keyboards of this type, which are usually between 15.5 and 17 centimeters deep. Two fold-out feet allow the writing instrument to be raised slightly. The feel and the writing feel are convincing. The housing is also splash-proof up to 60 milliliters.

The attack is very soft and approach quietly. You get used to the key layout after a short time. With normal typing, it rarely reaches a volume of more than 60 dB. Only those who hit the flat keyboard very hard will reach over 80 dB – which can correspond to the level of a loud conversation or a car driving by. If two people in a room have a normal conversation, you get almost 60 dB.

A function key between Everything Gr and ctrl on the right is present. This allows additional functions, such as adjusting the volume, stopping a video clip or song, and access to the e-mail program, the calculator, or the Windows search. All in all, buyers will find excellent value for money here. However, the labeling on the keys doesn’t look very durable. There are no backlit keys.

Die Logitech K280e Pro costs with the voucher code POWEREBAY9 until 07/07/2023 knapp 15 Euro at Ebay.

Logitech MK295



The wireless keyboard is only available as a bundle with a mouse. We have been able to use them for some time and are very satisfied with the result. The keyboard is really quiet compared to other keyboards I’ve used before. For example, you can use it in the living room without disturbing another person while typing.

The keystroke is very successful and convinces with a decent drop. In addition, the combo of keyboard and mouse is wireless. In addition, the Logitech MK295 is splash-proof. The mouse isn’t quite as successful. This is also quiet, but it is quite small and not ergonomic. A USB receiver is used for both input devices, leaving one USB slot free on the PC or Mac.

The keyboard mouse set Logitech MK295 costs around in white 28 Euroin black for example 31 Euro.

Klim Chroma



The Klim Chroma uses membrane switches. The wired keyboard requires a USB port (type A) and also has eye-catching RGB lighting. We measured a noise level of over 70 dB when typing heavily and 60 dB when using it timidly. With the previous model from Cherry, the level was almost 80 dB. N-key rollover capability allows more than 6 keys to be pressed simultaneously. This feature is also called anti-ghosting. This makes the Chroma an inexpensive and quiet alternative to mechanical gaming keyboards.

The quiet keystroke conveys a secure feeling when typing. Initially, the soft keys feel a bit spongy. After a short time you get used to the operation. In addition, the keyboard is protected against splashing water – however, there is no IP certification. Should a glass of water be tipped over the keyboard, the keyboard will probably survive in most cases. We tried it – the keyboard still works. However, we expressly warn against imitation.

Unusual: Klim grants a 5-year warranty on the keyboard. Most other manufacturers offer the usual 2 years. However, the lettering and the paint on the keys wear off noticeably after just under half a year.

For scarce 30 Euro is the Klim Chroma available at Amazon.

More alternatives



These are inexpensive variants among the quiet wired keyboards with splash water protection Logitech K120 ab 9 Euro as well as Trust TK-150 for scarce 14 Euro. Both offer a quiet touch and have a low profile. A similar, conventional design uses this Cherry Stream Keyboard for scarce 19 Euro as a wired version. The Cherry Stream Keyboard (Test report) is also available in a wireless version and as a set with a mouse. The splash-proof membrane gaming keyboards are interesting for gamers Corsair Gaming K55 RGB Pro for 48 Euro as well as Razer Cynosa Lite for 25 Euro.

It is also wireless and splash-proof Trust Ody Wireless Silent as a keyboard mouse set for 20 Euro as well as that Trust TK-350 Silent Wireless Keyboard for 19 Euro. With the Lenovo Professional Wireless Keyboard you get off 48 Euro a slim, quiet and wireless keyboard. The Razer Ornata for 59 Euro is a stylish membrane wireless gaming keyboard with RGB backlighting.

In the Logitech K400 is a wireless chiclet version with an integrated touchpad. This replaces the usual numeric keypad. The model costs around 30 Euro. The wireless keyboard Logitech MX Keys is one of the most sought-after models in our price comparison due to the quiet switches and the key illumination, but the keyboard is a bargain with a price of 88 Euro not. Practical: A connection with a USB-C cable is also possible if the keyboard batteries are empty. The top model is significantly more expensive Logitech K800 with German QWERTZ layout 223 Euro.

Conclusion



You can get good wired keyboards for just under 15 euros, which, thanks to the quiet keys, are easy on the nerves of colleagues or family members. Thanks to splash water protection, most models survive an accident involving water. We were really impressed by the quiet Logitech K280e Pro and the cordless model Logitech MK295. If you are looking for a quiet model with colorful RGB lights, you will find a splash-proof keyboard from 30 euros on the Klim Chroma.

