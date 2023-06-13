Work safely in potentially explosive atmospheres

Schmersal presents new safety light curtains/grids in an Ex version

The new series of safety light curtains/grids SLC/SLG440 in Ex version

Wuppertal, June 13, 2023. The Schmersal Group has expanded its range of optoelectronic protective devices to include a series of safety light curtains/grids in an Ex version. The new EX-SLC/SLG440 series is designed in the types of protection EX d (gas atmospheres), EX t (dust atmospheres) and EX op is (optical radiation) and is therefore particularly suitable for access protection of potentially explosive areas in industrial production – especially for the Zones 1 and 21.

There is an increased risk of explosion in many production areas, for example in the chemical industry, in refineries or in paint shops where flammable coating materials are processed. In sectors in which bulk goods are processed, such as the animal feed or recycling industry, but also in sawmills or grain processing plants, there is a risk of a dust explosion, in which a dangerous, explosive dust cloud can occasionally form during normal operation.

For these applications, Schmersal has developed the safety light curtains/grids SLC/SLG440 in an Ex version. The devices can be installed in potentially explosive gas and dust atmospheres in Zones 1/21 and 2/22 Category 2GD and are used to protect hazardous points, hazardous areas and access to machines. If one or more beams are interrupted, the hazardous movement is brought to a standstill.

The series is ATEX-certified, further certifications – IECEx, INMETRO and CCC Ex – will follow. The sensors are housed in a protective housing made of unbreakable glass with metal caps.

The Ex-SLC440 safety light curtains for finger, hand and body detection are available in variants with a resolution of 14 and 30 mm and with ranges of 0.3 to 20 m. The Ex-SLG440 safety light curtains are suitable for access control in hazardous areas.

The waterproof and dustproof devices achieve protection classes IP66 and IP67 and can also be used outdoors.

In the demanding field of machine safety, the Schmersal Group is one of the international market and competence leaders. Based on the world‘s most comprehensive product portfolio of safety switching devices, the group of companies develops safety systems and safety-related solutions for the special requirements of various user industries. The tec.nicum division contributes to Schmersal’s range of solutions with its extensive range of services.

Founded in 1945, the company has seven production sites on three continents as well as its own companies and sales partners in more than 60 nations. The Schmersal Group employs over 1900 people worldwide.

