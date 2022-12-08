Netgear Orbi 860

Netgear today launched the Orbi 860 series, a new member of the Orbi family of Wi-Fi 6 wireless mesh routers in Taiwan. In terms of specifications, it is actually similar to the Orbi 850 that debuted in 2019. It is also the specification of the AX6000. It provides a set of 2.4GHz channels (1.2Gbps) and two sets of 5GHz channels (each 2.4Gbps), and one set of 5Ghz is used for It is the exclusive communication channel for the backhaul of the mesh system.

The main specification difference is that the Orbi 860 increases the WAN port to 10Gbps to prepare for the “future high-speed network”, and redesigns a more efficient antenna and a higher-level low-pass filter to increase the 5GHz 20% coverage of the frequency band. Orbi 860 can connect up to 100 devices at the same time, and it is also preparing for the future smart home. Netgear puts a lot of emphasis on its Armor network protection, even adding an “S” for Security to the end of the model number. All RBK860S come with one year of Netgear Armor protection.

The Orbi 860 is available in black and white, but the black is sold exclusively at the Netgear flagship store. The Orbi 860 is expected to be available for pre-order at Netgear’s flagship store starting in January, and the exact price has yet to be announced.