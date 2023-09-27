Netmarble Corporation Introduces New UE Fighters in Update for Popular RPG Mobile Game ‘THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR’

Netmarble Corporation Releases Update for “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR” with New UE Fighters

Netmarble Corporation, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has recently announced the latest update for its popular RPG mobile game “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR”. The update introduces two new UE fighters, “EU 13 Shenwu” and “EU 13 Elizabeth. Blanket”, who join the battle.

The two new fighters added are both part of the UE class (ultimate) and bring unique skills to the game. “EU 13 Shenwu” is a purple attribute/offensive fighter with a “symmetrical” Cipher. His captain skill increases the attack power of symmetrical fighters, and he possesses a special skill that grants him the “Fighting Spirit” buff at the start of a battle. The damage of specific skills can be increased based on the number of stacks of “Fighting Spirit”.

On the other hand, “EU 13 Elizabeth. Blanket” is a blue attribute/balanced fighter with the “Chaos” Cipher. Her captain skill enhances the attack power of all blue attribute fighters. She possesses a special skill that provides special buffs to herself and her allies when dealing “holy” damage to a single target.

In addition to the new fighters, the update also brings several exciting activities. One of them is the “Magic Equestrian Mini-Game in Memories” where players can embark on a journey with “Ash Clemenson” and “Elizabeth Bracketosh”. Players need to overcome obstacles and ride as far as possible to achieve high scores and earn great rewards.

Another activity is the “Carnival” where players can earn carnival event points by completing daily in-game tasks, summoning fighters, and participating in other in-game activities. These points can be used to claim rewards such as “advanced memory fragments”, “rubies”, and growth currency.

“THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR” is known for its fast-paced combat action where players engage in battles against enemies, powerful bosses, and enemy teams. The game offers a thrilling gaming experience with impressive graphics, vibrant colors, and smooth animations. It features all the classic characters from the King of Fighters series, totaling over 130 fighters for players to collect and upgrade. The game also includes exciting limited-time activities, such as collaborations with popular IPs like Tekken 7, Samurai Shodown, and Seven Knights.

More exciting activities are planned for the future, so fans of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR” are urged to stay tuned.

