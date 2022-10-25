Home Technology New Bloodborne game appears registered in Australia, but it’s a fake
renew:userWario64It seems to have been able to confirm that the alleged New Bloodborne game is missing, so it appears on the Android Play Store. It looks like it all boils down to a scam, one that blatantly passed the Australian Classification Office without ringing any alarm bells. Here’s a screenshot of what’s displayed when you access the app:

For years, gamers have been calling on Sony and FromSoftware to pick up Bloodborne and launch a new PlayStation 4 game, or one with improved performance and resolution. For now, it seems the plan is a long way off, but instead,we are in australiaThe Classification Board found a registered entry called Bloodborne Mobile.

First of all, information is very sparse, and we still don’t know what exactly Bloodborne is. According to its listing, the title is listed as a G-rated video game registration, and both the development studio and publisher are listed as Great Rock Games, we have no further information available. No platform, language or possible release date has been confirmed, but in order to register it in the name of Bloodborne (a trademark of Sony) you have to show that you own the rights and since this is an official body it can’t be opportunistic The result of naming yourself.

Whatever it is, Bloodborne is a “thing” that can be added to our information vacuum about an obscure title in a future issue, but more information about it may come at any time in the future.

What do you think – is there a new, unannounced bloodline on the way?

