Developing cutting-edge applications that must evolve rapidly can be challenging for organizations faced with issues such as database sprawl, vendor lock-in, or lack of resources. The ISV (Independent Software Vendor) they often draw on many disparate resources to build the capabilities they need to develop applications so they can innovate to meet demand. At the same time, it is crucial for them to stay ahead of the competition and protect profitability. The mission of Couchbasea cloud database platform company, is about simplifying the way developers and architects build, deploy, and consume modern applications, wherever they are.

The cloud database platform for agile development of modern applications

The Couchbase Capella cloud database platform solves these problems by helping ISV partners gain the flexibility to consolidate their architecture and accelerate application developmentwhile offering extensive functionality and ahighly scalable architecture which reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO).

How to choose the monitoring solutions that serve your company: emerging trends

Couchbase works with ISV partners to integrate their cloud database platform with applications or other solutions ISV partners offer their customers. By standardizing on Couchbase, ISV partners can extend and consolidate their business and improve revenue, margins and time to market of applications.

In this context, Couchbase has announced an expansion of its program dedicated to ISV partners, with the addition of a new Success Package which includes advanced training, certifications and additional resources needed to create and easily monetize their Modern Applications. Complementing the Success Package, a new ISV Program Guide with more information and resources to make it easier for ISV customers to connect with Couchbase.

I vantaggi del Couchbase ISV Partner Program

Couchbase ISV Partner Program is one centralized resource for organizations looking for a solution appreciated by developers in order to create modern applications with a fast, flexible, familiar and affordable cloud database platform. With these new investments, Couchbase makes it easier for ISV partners to add modern functionality to their applications and increase differentiation.

Specifically, Couchbase ISVs can leverage Capella’s capabilities and benefit from: faster release cycles and less data duplication, familiarity for faster ramp-up, always-on mobile and IoT applications, high availability and automation.

“We are committed to expanding our ecosystem of ISV partners to deliver unmatched speed, scalability and resiliency,” he said. Matt McDonough, senior vice president of business development and strategy di Couchbase – With new resources available to ISVs to deepen Capella expertise, teams can begin their application development journey knowing they can rely on easy-to-use, high-performance technology that eliminates the need to constantly manage databases .”