Sony’s latest entry-level Soundbar HT-A3000 is a 3.1-channel design, corresponding to Dolby Atmos output, with Virtual Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technology and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping spatial sound function, with a total output of 250W, and a wireless rear The built-in speakers SA-RS5 and SA-RS35 can be purchased according to your preference! The A3000 supports HDMI eARC and optical connections, and can wirelessly play streaming music content through AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect! The Sony A3000 is currently officially priced at US$700, which translates to HK$5,500! Licensed details to be officially announced!

Source: whathifi.com

