New in .NET 7.0 [25]: Polymorphism when deserializing with System.Text.Json

The previous part of this series introduced polymorphism when serializing with System.Text.Json (from version 7.0). The type discriminator also helps with deserialization: Here, too, the JSON deserializer can work polymorphically.

Example

As in the last part, the class Person with its derivation Consultant is used.

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: “P”)]

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: “C”)]

public class Person

{

public required int ID { get; set; }

public required string Name { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Person {Name}”;

}

}

public class Consultant : Person

{

public string? Company { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Consultant {Name} arbeitet bei {Company}”;

}

}

A JSON string without the $type suffix

var JSONohneTyp = “””

{“ID”:123,”Company”:”www.IT-Visions.de”,

“Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

“””;

A consultant object is only created if you explicitly specify the consultant type in Deserialize () indicates:

A consultant? p1a = JsonSerializer.Deserialize (JSONohneTyp);

Console.WriteLine(p1a); // Consultant

Person? p1b =

JsonSerializer.Deserialize (JSONohneTyp);

Console.WriteLine(p1b); // Consultant

Person? p1c =

JsonSerializer.Deserialize (JSONohneTyp);

Console.WriteLine(p1c); // Person

If there is $type

var JSONmitTyp = “”””

{“$type”:”C”,”ID”:123,

“Company”:”www.IT-Visions.de”,

“Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

“”””;

you get a consultant object in all three cases, even if you deserialize () calls!

Consultant? p2a =

JsonSerializer.Deserialize (JSONmitTyp);

Console.WriteLine(p2a); // Consultant

Person? p2b =

JsonSerializer.Deserialize (JSONmitTyp);

Console.WriteLine(p2b); // Consultant

Person? p2c =

JsonSerializer.Deserialize (JSONwithType); // Because of $type we still get consultant instead of person! Console. WriteLine(p2c);

Availability

System.Text.Json was released together with .NET 7.0 as a NuGet package, but also runs under .NET Standard 2.0 and thus also on .NET Core 2.x/3.x and .NET 5.0/.NET 6.0 on the classic .NET Framework from version 4.6.2.

(rme)

