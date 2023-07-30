New key puzzle solved

The mute button (far right in the image) is replaced with a new action button. (Image source: GIGA)

So far it was just a rumor, but now there is clear evidence of a new button on the future iPhone 15 in the current beta version of iOS 17. The mystery has finally been solved.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro have to do without the sensor buttons previously promised by the rumor mill, it still creates one key renewal in the two Pro models.

Hidden in iOS 17: iPhone action button clues found

There have been reports of a special action button before, but now there are clear indications within the program code of iOS 17 (source: MacRumors). This button will replace the previous mute toggle switch on the side and brings back memories of the Apple Watch Ultra action button.

Specifically, the iOS 17 code already includes the Names of nine different functions the new action button. This allows legitimate assumptions to be made in advance about their use.

Accessibility: Functions such as VoiceOver, Zoom or AssistiveTouch could be used faster with the action button.

Shortcuts: For shortcuts or links of any kind.

Setting Mode: Corresponds to the current mute switch for ringtones and notifications.

Camera: Open the camera app at the push of a button or take a photo or video directly with the button.

Flashlight: Self-explanatory, simply switch the LED on and off on the back with a button.

Focus: This should enable the focus mode to be activated or deactivated if you want to work undisturbed, etc.

Lupe: This should open the helper app of the same name.

Translate: Short for the iPhone’s built-in “interpreter”.

voice notes: With the help of an action button, the iPhone also looks like a dictaphone – simply press it to record, press it again and the recording stops.

There are more reasons to look forward to iOS 17:

Lots of new features expected for the iPhone

The secret of the action button on the iPhone 15 should have been largely revealed. But the new button is not the only novelty. All models are expected with USB-C instead of Lightning, for example. The Pro versions of the iPhone will also have a frame made of titanium instead of stainless steel and the expensive Pro Max model will have a powerful zoom periscope lens for the first time.

