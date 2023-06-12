Home » New measures are causing user numbers to skyrocket
Technology

New measures are causing user numbers to skyrocket

by admin
New measures are causing user numbers to skyrocket

A few weeks ago, Netflix started introducing additional fees for sharing an account. The users are not very enthusiastic about this decision. However, it could pay off for the streaming service.

Image: Unsplash

At least that’s what the first figures from the USA show. There, the additional fees, which amount to $7.99 per month, were introduced at the end of May. Since then, there have been around 73,000 new registrations per day on average. Compared to the 60-day period before the additional fees were introduced, this is an increase of a whopping 102 percent.

In the first two days after the introduction alone, almost 100,000 new paying customers were registered. Even at the beginning of the corona measures, there was not such strong growth on the platform. So is Netflix’s plan working?

In order to judge that, you also have to look at the departures. Quite a few users had announced in advance that they wanted to terminate their account if the measures were really enforced. And indeed, an increase in layoffs was also observed.

As the market research institute Antenna reports, the number of cancellations is significantly lower than the number of new registrations. The ratio of registrations to cancellations is said to have increased by a little more than 25 percent since May 23. We can be curious how the situation will develop in the coming weeks and months. It is possible that the trend will reverse over a longer period of time.

See also  We take a look at the Roccat Kone Air on the latest Quick Look. -

What: Antenna

You may also like

Wizz Air, the low cost airline’s website is...

iOS 16.5.1 will be released shortly to fix...

Red Hat Introduces IT Automation to Power Your...

See live TV on Amazon Prime Video? The...

“Dragon Doctrine 2” Producer Reveals Game Summary and...

ImageMagick at risk: IT security warning about a...

Top 5 Mid-to-High-end Hiking and Mountaineering Watches to...

Algae as a means of combating climate change

Frankly, it lags behind Sony and Nintendo!Microsoft executives...

Detailed gameplay and system requirements published

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy