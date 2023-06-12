Due to delay in payments, warns about the danger of paralyzing public works in Neuquén

The Construction Workers’ Union (Uocra) and the Argentine Construction Chamber (Camarco), represented by Víctor Carcar and Giulio Retamal, addressed a note to the governor of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez, to express their deep concern about the critical situation facing the industry in the province.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In communication, both entities emphasize the “extremely serious impact caused by insufficient certificate payments of works by the provincial government and decentralized entities.

They pointed out that heHigh inflation and the lack of recognition and compensation of its effects have generated an extremely complicated scenario for companies in the sector..

One of the factors that further aggravates the situation is the growing delinquency in payments by various departments, which causes significant damage to companies – they delimited – yeThis delay is not compensated due to non-compliance with the interest payment established by the Law of Public works.

The lack of compliance in payments, added to the inefficiency in the late application of the price redetermination scheme in a context of high inflation, «makes the works practically unfeasible”.

They added that this has immediate consequences, “such as the negative impact on employment, the stoppage of works in progress and the threat of continuity for companies and the value chain of the construction industry in Neuquén.”

Faced with this critical situation, the Uocra and Camarco requested “urgently” the normalization of the issuance and payment scheme of work certificates, as well as the redetermination of prices.

They warn that if the current situation persists, the effects will be inevitable: a strong loss of jobs, damage to Neuquén SMEs and the total stoppage of works.

The construction union in Neuquén called on the provincial government to take immediate action and resolve the financial problems that threaten the stability of the sector. “The non-payment of works certificates and late payments represent an imminent danger to employment and the progress of construction projects in the province,” they wrote.



