New research: The gooey inner core of Mars is significantly different from Earth | InSight | Magnetic field

[The Epoch Times, May 2, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Bingkai) By analyzing long-term detection data, American scientists found that Mars has a liquid core, which is obviously different from the liquid-solid mixed core of the Earth, and its elemental composition is different. It is very large, highlighting a unique feature of the Earth, the reason for which requires more research.

Scientists from the University of Maryland (University of Maryland) recently released new progress in Mars research, explaining that based on the seismic wave detection data of the “InSight” Mars probe, they found that the core of the red planet is different from that of the earth. .

The inner core of Mars is completely liquid, but not a thin liquid like water, but a viscous liquid, which is also rich in sulfur and oxygen.

The earth’s core is a mixture of liquid and solid, that is, the earth’s core is divided into two layers, the inner layer is solid and rich in iron; the outer layer is gelatinous liquid rich in metal elements such as iron and nickel.

“In 1906, scientists first discovered the Earth’s core using the phenomenon of seismic waves generated and propagated by earthquakes,” explained Vedran Lekic, a geologist at the University of Maryland who participated in the study. “More than a hundred years later, we used The knowledge of these seismic waves is used to study Mars. With the help of the data from the InSight Mars rover, we finally discovered the inner core of Mars, and the similarities and differences between its inner core and the Earth’s core.”

Based on the vibration phenomenon of two remote locations on the surface of Mars, scientists analyzed in detail the propagation of those shock waves inside Mars, and combined other geographical and geological data to estimate the density and flexibility of the Martian crust. The core is very likely to be completely liquid, which is different from the solid inside and liquid outside of the earth’s core.

Moreover, the elemental composition of the core of Mars is also very different from that of our earth. Its composition is rich in sulfur and oxygen, and its content exceeds one-fifth. Sulfur and oxygen are light elements, which is obviously different from the earth’s core, which is rich in iron, which is a heavy element.

Scientists were surprised that the core of Mars is rich in light elements, especially recognizing the huge difference between Earth and Mars. Mars does not have the magnetic field and water that Earth has.

“The core is uniquely rich in iron, which allows the Earth to generate a magnetic field, protect us from the harsh effects of the solar wind, and keep water from being lost from the Earth,” says geologist Nicholas Schmer of Maryland State University. Nicholas Schmerr explained, “The inner core of Mars cannot produce such a protective cover, so the surface environment of Mars is harsh for living things.”

However, based on other data, scientists speculate that Mars probably once had a magnetic field, but it disappeared due to unknown reasons. “Many aspects are still a mystery,” Vedland explained further. “For example, the nucleus of Mars has signs of hydrogen, which means that Mars once had the conditions for the existence of hydrogen.” This may be suitable for the survival of organisms, but now it has become this inhospitable. living in a harsh environment.

“We have to figure out why Mars is what it is today,” Lekic said.

Lekic also said that although the “InSight” Mars rover mission ended in December last year, the large amount of Mars data it obtained still needs to be further sorted out and analyzed.

The research paper was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) on April 24. ◇

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#