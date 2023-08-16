New Vulnerability in macOS Allows Attackers to Bypass Apple’s Triple Defense Mechanism

New macOS Vulnerability Allows Attackers to Bypass Apple’s Defense Mechanisms

In a shocking revelation, security researcher Patrick Wardle unveiled a new vulnerability in macOS during the recently held Defcon hacker conference in Las Vegas. This vulnerability allows attackers to sidestep the triple defense mechanism put in place by Apple and gain access to private data stored on the device.

Apple has implemented three layers of defense in its operating system to prevent malware and unauthorized access. The first layer involves using the App Store and “guards” combined with “notarization” to prevent malicious software from launching or executing. The second layer, known as “Guard”, “Notarize”, and XProtect, aims to prevent malware from running on client systems. Lastly, XProtect is meant to mitigate executed malware.

However, Wardle submitted a vulnerability report to Apple last year, illustrating how these three lines of defense can be bypassed. He even developed tools to verify the feasibility of the vulnerability. Despite his efforts, Apple has chosen to ignore his reported bugs, prompting Wardle to publicly disclose them at the Defcon hacker conference.

During his presentation, Wardle detailed three attack methods that enable attackers to compromise a targeted Mac device in root mode. Additionally, he highlighted two attack methods that do not require root access.

One of the non-root attack methods exploits a bug in the communication between the alarm system and the core of the operating system, known as the kernel. By exploiting this vulnerability, attackers can disable the background task manager responsible for sending persistent notifications to users and security monitoring products.

The other non-root attack method discovered by Wardle takes advantage of a vulnerability that allows even users without deep system privileges to put processes to sleep. By manipulating this feature, attackers can hijack persistent notifications before they reach the user, potentially gaining access to sensitive information.

The disclosure of these vulnerabilities has raised concerns among Mac users, as it exposes the limitations of the existing defense mechanisms put in place by Apple. Users are advised to remain vigilant and update their systems regularly to protect against potential attacks.

Apple has not yet issued a statement regarding the vulnerabilities disclosed by Wardle. It remains to be seen how the company will address these issues and provide a fix to protect its users from potential exploitation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

