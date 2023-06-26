Next-gen consoles appear set for 2028 – Gamereactor

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting we’ll be getting an upgraded version of the PS5 sometime next year, which could also mean there’s an improved Xbox family of consoles to boot. But what about the actual next-gen console? when will they arrive

Judging by the court documents released as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, documents reviewed and reported by IGN suggest that (as we call it) the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox era will arrive in 2028.

Documents reveal that Microsoft expects the next batch of consoles to debut eight years after the PS5/Xbox series kicked off. Specifically, it’s about Microsoft’s commitment to bring Call of Duty to PlayStation for at least the next 10 years, should it complete its purchase of Activision Blizzard. The dossier states:

“In any case, this term will be beyond the expected start date of the next generation of consoles (2028). Therefore, if it is released within the period of the agreement, Call of Duty will be released on the subsequent PlayStation consoles. The agreement will also ensure that Call of Duty The Call of Duty console game is available on the PlayStation on par with the Xbox.

It should be said that this is not a firm and locked release date for the next era of console hardware, but it will be in line with what we can expect from a new generation of console technology, as the PS5 and Xbox family of systems come seven years after the PS4 and Xbox One come out.