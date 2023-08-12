Nextcloud at risk: warning of a new IT security gap

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Nextcloud. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for Nextcloud on August 10th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, Windows and Android as well as the product Nextcloud Nextcloud are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Nextcloud Security Advisory (Status: 09.08.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Nextcloud – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 10,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 10.0.

Nextcloud Bug: Summary of the current vulnerabilities

Nextcloud is an on-premise file sharing and collaboration platform.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Nextcloud to cause a denial of service, bypass security protections, and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-39963, CVE-2023-39962, CVE-2023-39961, CVE-2023-39959, CVE-2023-39958, CVE-2023-39957, CVE-2023-39955, CVE-2023-39954, CVE-2023-39953 und CVE-2023-39952.

Systems affected by the Nextcloud vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows, Android

Products

Nextcloud Nextcloud < user_oidc 1.3.3 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Notes 4.8.0 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Talk Android 17.0.0 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Server 25.0.9 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Server 26.0.4 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Server 27.0.1 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 19.0.13.10 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 20.0.14.15 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 21.0.9.13 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 22.2.10.14 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 23.0.12.9 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 24.0.12.5 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 25.0.9 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 26.0.4 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

Nextcloud Nextcloud < Enterprise 27.0.1 (cpe:/a:nextcloud:nextcloud)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Nextcloud Security Advisory vom 2023-08-09 (10.08.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Nextcloud. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/10/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

