Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas has announced that it has entered the highly competitive Rocket League field. The team will be participating in the 12th season of the Rocket League Championship Series, and as for its roster, it is as follows:

Luis Philippe “Aztromic” Lopez Gomez

Bernardo “Bemzi” Siqueira Marta

Caio Vinicius “CaioTG1” Testi da Silva

Pedro Enrique “Fassi” Rez Rodriguez served as coach.

“Expanding our esports footprint in new games and esports titles is a key priority for us at NIP,” said NIP CEO Hicham Chahine. “Historically, our legacy has been in the FPS, but we’re eager and excited to bring our experience and resources to other exciting titles such as Rocket League.

You’ll be able to see NIP Rocket League in action during the SAM Regional 1 – Winter Open this weekend.