Home Technology Ninjas in Pyjamas have entered the Rocket League to compete
Technology

Ninjas in Pyjamas have entered the Rocket League to compete

by admin
Ninjas in Pyjamas have entered the Rocket League to compete

Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas has announced that it has entered the highly competitive Rocket League field. The team will be participating in the 12th season of the Rocket League Championship Series, and as for its roster, it is as follows:

  • Luis Philippe “Aztromic” Lopez Gomez

  • Bernardo “Bemzi” Siqueira Marta

  • Caio Vinicius “CaioTG1” Testi da Silva

  • Pedro Enrique “Fassi” Rez Rodriguez served as coach.

“Expanding our esports footprint in new games and esports titles is a key priority for us at NIP,” said NIP CEO Hicham Chahine. “Historically, our legacy has been in the FPS, but we’re eager and excited to bring our experience and resources to other exciting titles such as Rocket League.

You’ll be able to see NIP Rocket League in action during the SAM Regional 1 – Winter Open this weekend.

See also  The cute exploration adventure "Haven Park" is free for a limited time on GOG, creating a camping park experience with moving stories | 4Gamers

You may also like

A series of changes for Call of Duty:...

From GoldenEye to Redfall: Xbox Game Trailers Revealed...

Redfall is coming to PC and Xbox on...

Are US Hunt Forward Operations the Trojan Horse...

Don’t like the full touch screen?Start-up company launches...

The latest PS5 Pro rumors: It will be...

Some manufacturers launched Switch Joy-Con parts, claiming that...

All the most amazing exams passed by ChatGPT

The co-president of Naughty Dog hopes to improve...

Asteroids are about to fly close to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy