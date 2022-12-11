After releasing the second wave of teaser videos a few days ago,nintendoAnnounced at The Game Awardssuper mario》AnimationMovieThe latest promotional video will give everyone a glimpse of life in the Mushroom Kingdom, and you can even see Mario moving through the water pipe with a funny expression.

“Super Mario”animationThe film is jointly produced by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, and is distributed by Universal Pictures. It is expected to be officially released in April 2023, and will also be launched in Taiwan at that time.

Mario will be voiced by “Star Lord” Chris Pratt, who has participated in films such as “Jurassic Park” and “Interstellar”, while Luigi will be voiced by the TV series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and the movie “Pacific Rim”. The show will be voiced by Charlie Day, while Bowser will be voiced by American comedian and singer Jack Black.

Princess Brigitte will be voiced by actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy, who has triple nationality of the United States, Britain and Argentina. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who performed in The Fake Note, Tomorrowland, and The Voice 2, serves as the voice.

As for the Japanese version of Mario, it will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano, Princess Brigitte will be voiced by Shida Yucai, Luigi will be voiced by Yu Hatake, Bowser will be voiced by Miyake Kenta, and Chinobio will be voiced. The dubbing is played by Guan Zhiyi.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

