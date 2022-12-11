Home Technology Nintendo announced the latest promotional video for the “Super Mario” animated film at The Game Awards Ceremony | Technology News | Digital
Technology

Nintendo announced the latest promotional video for the “Super Mario” animated film at The Game Awards Ceremony | Technology News | Digital

by admin
Nintendo announced the latest promotional video for the “Super Mario” animated film at The Game Awards Ceremony | Technology News | Digital

After releasing the second wave of teaser videos a few days ago,nintendoAnnounced at The Game Awardssuper mario》AnimationMovieThe latest promotional video will give everyone a glimpse of life in the Mushroom Kingdom, and you can even see Mario moving through the water pipe with a funny expression.

“Super Mario”animationThe film is jointly produced by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, and is distributed by Universal Pictures. It is expected to be officially released in April 2023, and will also be launched in Taiwan at that time.

Mario will be voiced by “Star Lord” Chris Pratt, who has participated in films such as “Jurassic Park” and “Interstellar”, while Luigi will be voiced by the TV series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and the movie “Pacific Rim”. The show will be voiced by Charlie Day, while Bowser will be voiced by American comedian and singer Jack Black.

Princess Brigitte will be voiced by actress and model Anya Taylor-Joy, who has triple nationality of the United States, Britain and Argentina. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who performed in The Fake Note, Tomorrowland, and The Voice 2, serves as the voice.

As for the Japanese version of Mario, it will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano, Princess Brigitte will be voiced by Shida Yucai, Luigi will be voiced by Yu Hatake, Bowser will be voiced by Miyake Kenta, and Chinobio will be voiced. The dubbing is played by Guan Zhiyi.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

See also  Machenike keyboard series to play the switch mechanical keyboard- Hong Kong unwire.hk

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

A week of digital news / iPhone car accident detection accidents see 1 highlight! LINE shut down silently erupting glass heart? Without Zenly, there is a better “Monkey Catch Artifact” App

Don’t have time for the latest or funniest digital news? Keep up with the “United News Network” and take you to select digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand big and small things. See other “digital explosions of the week” here.

AI creation beyond human copyright will belong to “human” or “AI”

Artificial intelligence (also known as artificial intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, AI), in the field of modern high-tech development, artificial intelligence has long attracted the attention of all parties and has had a profound impact on various industries.

Ericsson and Apple Sign Global Patent Licensing 5G Wireless Patent Dispute Settlement

Ericsson said earlier that it has reached a settlement with Apple on the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhone models, and the two parties have signed a global patent license.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch in August 2023

In this year’s The Game Awards ceremony, the role-playing game developed and published by Larian Studios in cooperation with Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of the Dungeons & Dragons series, ” Baldur’s Gate 3 (Baldur’s Gate 3), will be launched in August 2023.

Capcom confirms that “Killer Whirlwind 6” will be officially launched in June 2023

CAPCOM announced at The Game Awards ceremony that “Street Fighter 6” (Street Fighter 6) will be officially launched in June 2023, and also announced a new trailer.

“Diablo 4” is confirmed to be launched next year on 6/6, and a new trailer will be announced at the same time

Blizzard Entertainment announced that it will officially launch “Diablo 4” on June 6, 2023, and also announced a new trailer.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy