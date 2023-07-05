Nintendo Reminds Switch Users to Avoid Damaging the Game Card Slot

Title: Nintendo Warns Users Against Damaging Switch Game Card Slot

Subtitle: Cleaning and Blowing Air into Card Slot Harmful to Nintendo Switch

[City, State] – Nintendo has issued a reminder to its vast user base on Twitter, urging them to avoid two common habits that can potentially damage the Switch game card slot. The company emphasizes that these practices, although believed to be helpful in maintaining the console’s cleanliness, can harm the card slot and its contact points.

The first habit cautioned against is cleaning the game card slot with small objects like cotton swabs. While many users have adopted this cleaning ritual to ensure their game machines stay dirt-free, Nintendo warns that it can result in internal damage to the card slot and its crucial contact points. It is therefore advised to refrain from touching the inside of the slot during cleaning.

The second habit in question is blowing air into the card slot with one’s mouth, a time-honored practice aimed at getting rid of dust and ensuring the game card’s content can be read properly. Regrettably, Nintendo advises against this practice as the droplets in one’s breath can come into contact with the contact points, leading to potential damage. For those intent on cleaning the cartridge slot, it is recommended to use a small vacuum cleaner to safely remove any dust or foreign substances.

These warnings further demonstrate Nintendo’s commitment to educating its customers on the best practices for maintaining their consoles. While it is important to keep gaming devices clean, users are urged to be cautious and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines to prevent unintentional damage.

In related news, Nintendo recently disclosed the vulnerabilities that can cause damage to the Switch console, serving as a special reminder to avoid engaging in such actions. Additionally, the company announced the launch of pink Joy-Con controllers, catering to a female demographic, and also reported on a smuggling incident where a woman was arrested for carrying a significant number of counterfeit Switch game cards.

