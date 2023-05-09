Nintendo says you don’t need to have played Breath of the Wild to enjoy Kingdom of Tears. -The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The countdown to Tuesday is just three days away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Breath of the Wild’s sequel will take us to a more refined version of Hyrule, giving Link incredible new abilities.

It looks like a memorable title in every way (our first impressions, for proof). However, there will be people who are reluctant to jump into the game at launch if they haven’t played its predecessor, but for those who feel that way: rest assured, Nintendo says there’s no problem with it.

In his special edition “Ask a Developer” Volume 9 (now retired, probably because it was released too early),Eiji AonumaSaying that having played Breath of the Wild is not a prerequisite for enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. , because it was “very easy to integrate into” and its game system “very intuitive.”

“Kingdom of Tears” directorHidemaro FujibayashiExplains how the team ensures the story is “comfortable” for both new and returning players. Still, we recommend playing Breath of the Wild first, if only to do justice to one of the most important and defining games of the past decade.