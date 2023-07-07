Perfect for anyone looking on their smartphone

YouTube is once again working on a new function. This time, all those users who watch their videos on a smartphone or tablet will benefit.

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

With the latest update, YouTube wants to increase the convenience of mobile devices. Android or iOS app users now have the option to lock their screen while the video continues to play in the foreground. This is to prevent you from accidentally touching the display and pausing or even ending the video.

To enable the feature, one must first view a full-screen video in the app, then tap the gear icon in the top-right corner. You can then select “Screen lock” in the menu. However, there are two small snags.

On the one hand, it is only a test phase that ends on July 30, 2023. It is still completely unclear whether and when the feature will be played out in the final version. On the other hand, the screen lock can only be tested by users who have a paid “YouTube Premium” membership. And even then, the function is not yet available to all members. It’s best to just check the app yourself to see whether you can already select the display lock or not.

