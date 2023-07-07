Consumer Defense will fine nine multi-brand agencies

The General Directorate for Consumer Defense and Commercial Loyalty of Córdoba announced that in the coming days it will penalize nine new and used vehicle agencies of the so-called multi-brand agencies of the province, for infringing articles 4, 36, 12, 19, 37, among others, of National Law No. 24,240 and its amendments. And continue with the actions of trades.

In addition, it will continue with the “Safe Purchase” prevention campaign, in order to protect the rights of consumers. The Campaign is a public-private initiative to alert the population of possible infringing conduct by suppliers of new and used cars at the time of making a purchase at multi-brand dealerships in the field.

For this reason, given the increase in claims and complaints received from consumers, the agency announced the main prevention measures:

Find out if the dealership is a partner and member of the Córdoba Automotive Chamber of Commerce, to be certain of the real existence of the natural or legal person with whom you are going to contract. Verify the registration or at least the request by the dealership to be included in the Registry of Used Vehicle Trading Companies – RECVU- carried out by the General Directorate of Consumer Defense of Córdoba. Verify that the dealership has the authorizations and registrations with tax agencies. Reject the contracting and purchase of vehicles to individuals who are dedicated to the business, without being multi-brand agencies registered in the Registry of Used Vehicle Agencies Compra Segura members of the Córdoba Automotive Chamber of Commerce.

Contractual Modalities

-Direct purchase in cash, exchanges or pledge credit

The direct purchase in cash is the one that presents the least risks. However, the user must verify the actual delivery date of the unit, which is informed by the dealership and/or multi-brand agency, in writing.

Regarding the pledge credit, it must be determined if it is subject to expenses for its granting and comply with the requirements established by the entity that grants the credit.

In case of making a sign of the vehicle, the instrument that is granted must clearly determine the car, amount and other specifications to complete the operation, such as form of payment, credits, times and waiting periods.

-Purchase through various credits offered by different concessionaires-contracts standard forms

It is the contracting modality in which greater precautions must be taken since it is the one that is reported the most to the Directorate of Consumer Defense and Commercial Loyalty of the Province, so it must be taken into account that there are automotive businesses that base their contracting in forms similar to a savings plan of some brand or official dealership, although they can simulate a savings plan by establishing monthly payments and are previously written by the provider (the business) without the possibility of discussing the clauses by the user and user.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mining and the Automotive Chamber of Commerce reinforce the “Safe Purchase” campaign. (Automotive Chamber of Commerce of Córdoba)

It may happen that prior to the signing of such contracts, the business requires the delivery of sums of money as deposits for the purchase of the vehicle, when in fact said sums are delivered to ascertain the credit status of the user or time to guarantee the operation with more guarantors or guarantors and then, due to different factors, they are not repaid.

For this reason, as a precaution, it is clarified that 100% of the savings plans are for the acquisition of new vehicles of the best-known generalist brands in the country, which are held in official dealerships of such brands and that the contracts are supervised and approved by the General Inspectorate of Justice of the Nation (IGJ). Therefore, in general, there are no other savings plans. Mindful of which and in the event that the concessionaire states that it is operating with contracts authorized by the IGJ, it is recommended to corroborate the file number and registration with said entity.

In addition, Consumer Defense points out the importance of taking preventive measures. And in the case of being victims of infringing conduct by the suppliers of the concessionaires or multi-brand agencies, consumers and users are urged to file a complaint with this provincial department, since this allows them to initiate ex officio actions and process the claims, noting that after ex officio actions, said dealerships or multi-brand agencies leave the address where they were, this action being a call to attention for future consumers.

Communication channels with Consumer Defense:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

