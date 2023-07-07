Corviche, a typical Ecuadorian appetizer – Diario La Hora

The corviche a delicious snack made of banana, peanuts and fish from
Low cost, but with lots of flavor.
Who at some point has not eaten corviche? You can enjoy
in a restaurant just like in a corner, prepared in the
time to serve, it is very typical in several cities of the country.
It originates in Manabí in peasant and slave populations
during the colony being today a true Ecuadorian tradition.
It is a product of daily consumption, its sale is common in schools,
schools, even on the beach, a corviche is always good.
It is rich in carbohydrates and proteins, ideal to be served as an aperitif
or entry before a main dish.
variations
Despite being a typical dish, it has its variants when it comes to
prepare it, making changes from the filling to the final process
which may well be fried or baked.
The plantain is grated and mixed with ground peanuts, a fusion that causes
an excellent result.
The filling ranges from fish, shrimp, cheese, tuna, etc. as far as i know
You can put the badge that best suits the place where it is
prepara.
Esmeraldas and their corviches.
In the province of Esmeraldas it is very common to find stalls
hawkers where it is generally stuffed with fish. It is very
low cost so it can be tasted by all Esmeraldas,
It is generally sold during the afternoons, they also sell it in the
beaches in the late afternoon when bathers tend to want to eat.
It is marketed by adults or children making the typical cry of
“corviche, corviche”.
Undoubtedly, in a country like ours, its varied gastronomy and
delicious is a seal of quality, quantity and flavor when it comes to delighting the
palate.
As Esmeraldas we have one more plate with the banana, a
essential ingredient in the emerald families, this shows that
With so little you can create exceptional and highly valued dishes
nutritious without neglecting our roots.
Next, we present a recipe for this forceful
aperitif.
Ingredients
Annatto-colored oil or lard
½ chopped red onion
½ chopped white onion
2 crushed garlic seeds
1 chopped green pepper
1 cup of roasted and ground peanuts
1 pound of corvina, albacore or tuna fish, picudo, in pieces
Cilantro chopped to taste
ground cumin to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
4 raw green plantains
Ají and curtido to serve
Preparation
1. Prepare a refried sauce with oil or lard, achiote, onion, garlic,
the pepper, the ground peanuts, and salt.
2. Save half of the refried for the green plantain dough.
3. Add the fish pieces, cilantro, and cumin to the pan next to the
remaining refried, and cook well.
4. Grate the raw green plantains on a very fine grater, add the
half of the refried, mix and knead well.
5. Form oval or elongated balls with the mass of green and
fill them with the fish stock.
6. Fry in hot oil until golden brown, remove and leave
drain the fat.
7. Serve the corviches hot with curtido and chili sauce