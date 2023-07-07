Corviche, a typical Ecuadorian appetizer – Diario La Hora

The corviche a delicious snack made of banana, peanuts and fish from

Low cost, but with lots of flavor.

Who at some point has not eaten corviche? You can enjoy

in a restaurant just like in a corner, prepared in the

time to serve, it is very typical in several cities of the country.

It originates in Manabí in peasant and slave populations

during the colony being today a true Ecuadorian tradition.

It is a product of daily consumption, its sale is common in schools,

schools, even on the beach, a corviche is always good.

It is rich in carbohydrates and proteins, ideal to be served as an aperitif

or entry before a main dish.

variations

Despite being a typical dish, it has its variants when it comes to

prepare it, making changes from the filling to the final process

which may well be fried or baked.

The plantain is grated and mixed with ground peanuts, a fusion that causes

an excellent result.

The filling ranges from fish, shrimp, cheese, tuna, etc. as far as i know

You can put the badge that best suits the place where it is

prepara.

Esmeraldas and their corviches.

In the province of Esmeraldas it is very common to find stalls

hawkers where it is generally stuffed with fish. It is very

low cost so it can be tasted by all Esmeraldas,

It is generally sold during the afternoons, they also sell it in the

beaches in the late afternoon when bathers tend to want to eat.

It is marketed by adults or children making the typical cry of

“corviche, corviche”.

Undoubtedly, in a country like ours, its varied gastronomy and

delicious is a seal of quality, quantity and flavor when it comes to delighting the

palate.

As Esmeraldas we have one more plate with the banana, a

essential ingredient in the emerald families, this shows that

With so little you can create exceptional and highly valued dishes

nutritious without neglecting our roots.

Next, we present a recipe for this forceful

aperitif.

Ingredients

 Annatto-colored oil or lard

½ chopped red onion

½ chopped white onion

 2 crushed garlic seeds

 1 chopped green pepper

 1 cup of roasted and ground peanuts

 1 pound of corvina, albacore or tuna fish, picudo, in pieces

 Cilantro chopped to taste

ground cumin to taste

 Salt and pepper to taste

4 raw green plantains

 Ají and curtido to serve

Preparation

1. Prepare a refried sauce with oil or lard, achiote, onion, garlic,

the pepper, the ground peanuts, and salt.

2. Save half of the refried for the green plantain dough.

3. Add the fish pieces, cilantro, and cumin to the pan next to the

remaining refried, and cook well.

4. Grate the raw green plantains on a very fine grater, add the

half of the refried, mix and knead well.

5. Form oval or elongated balls with the mass of green and

fill them with the fish stock.

6. Fry in hot oil until golden brown, remove and leave

drain the fat.

7. Serve the corviches hot with curtido and chili sauce

