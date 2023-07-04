Nintendo Switch 2: Bridging the Gap to Gen 8 Game Console Performance

Nintendo’s Switch 2 Game Console to Have Performance Closer to Microsoft Xbox One and Sony Playstation 4

Blizzard’s chief financial officer, Armin Zerza, has revealed in a recent email that the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game development plan will have performance levels closer to the eighth generation game consoles, Microsoft Xbox One and Sony Playstation 4. This means that the Switch 2 will have similar capabilities to these two popular gaming consoles.

While it may not be as powerful as the ninth generation consoles like the Sony Playstation 5 (PS5), the Switch 2 will still be a significant step up from its predecessor, the Switch. Its performance is said to be ten times more powerful than the original Switch.

Sources suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature the Nvidia Tegra T239 processor, which boasts a GPU processing capacity of 4 TFLOPS. Although this figure is 2.5 times lower than the PS5’s 10.29 TFLOPS, and significantly lower than the recently launched Ausu ROG Ally portable game console, which has an 8.6 TFLOPS advantage, it is important to note that the Switch 2 is primarily designed as a portable game console.

In addition to performance, the Switch 2 also needs to consider its portability. It needs to be able to provide a balance between powerful performance and the amount of time it can be played while on the go. This is an important aspect for a portable gaming device.

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting news about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, and this recent update about its performance brings excitement and anticipation to the gaming community. While it may not be on par with the latest and greatest gaming consoles, the Switch 2 promises to offer a significant upgrade to Nintendo fans.

Source: gizmochina

