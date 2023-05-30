No, Sony does not buy CD Projekt Red. -Cyberpunk 2077

A Destiny insider named Liz garnered a lot of attention over the weekend with claims that Sony was considering acquiring CD Projekt Red (The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077). Now, CD Projekt Red has set things straight after an earnings call, with management explaining that the studio isn’t for sale.

Here’s what CD Projekt President and CEO Adam Kiciński had to say to investors and owners:

“We ended up changing nothing. So, I can repeat what we’ve been saying for years – CD Projekt is not for sale. We want to remain independent. We have an excellent strategy, I believe. Of course, it won’t be easy to execute, But it’s very exciting to follow our own path. So this is purely a rumor.

While CD Projekt Red certainly suffered a lot after Cyberpunk 2077’s botched launch, it seems like they’re hell-bent on getting things right again. First, they made sure the game really lived up to its promise, and then they also announced several new Witcher projects (including The Witcher remake and a whole new trilogy).

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be available during the Summer Games Festival event, so things seem to be back on track for the Polish powerhouse.