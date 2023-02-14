Home Technology No third-party plug-ins: Microsoft plans to add mouse gestures to Edge | XFastest News
by admin
Have you ever used mouse gestures?

In daily use, mouse gestures are undoubtedly more convenient and intuitive than various complex shortcut keys, which also makes many users realize this function through third-party plug-ins even on browsers such as Chrome and Edge that do not support this function. .

And now, Microsoft seems to be planning to add mouse gestures to Edge, eliminating the need for users to install plugins themselves.

At present, Microsoft’s policy support document has briefly introduced this new feature. From the description, this feature will support Edge 112 and above, allowing users to draw specific patterns by pressing the right mouse button to achieve things such as forward, back, and open new options card, refresh the page, etc.

However, in the current latest Edge Canary channel release, Microsoft has not actually included this feature.

From this point of view, it will probably take a long time before the official launch of this function.

