“I am a rebel” commented the mayor of the city of Medellín the photograph in which he is seen dressed as a student of the fictitious “Elite Way School”, main stage where the famous television series was developed, today a global phenomenon thanks to the return to the stages of its main members.

“You are a meme”, “offended people and there are many who love you just for the fact of making our dream come true” or “really Mr. Mayor, be serious”were some of the comments that Quintero’s tweet received, who proudly shared his happiness for having achieved the event that has more than one happy fan.

How much are the tickets for the RBD concert in Colombia?

Tickets: Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am local time at eticket.co or when pre-sale is sold out.

How much are the tickets?: Ticket prices range from $ 114.000 COP until $ $1.923.000 COP.

“After so many rumors, we are excited to confirm that the Mexican group RBD includes the country on its 2023 tour. This will undoubtedly be an event that will mark the reunion between one of the most beloved Latin pop bands and its thousands of fans in the country. Participating in the exclusive presale of this epic event confirms the commitment we have with clients and with the entertainment sector; promoters, artists and production teams and concerts. Thanks to the articulated work that we have achieved with Ocesa, we are happy that the clients of our banks can exclusively access one of the most anticipated concerts this 2023 and many other events that we are going to announce soon” assured María Fernanda Sánchez, Marketing & Marketing Manager. ESG of Grupo Aval.

Sales stages: PRE-SALE BANK GUARANTEE: Bancos Aval y Dale!, as the official banks of the #SoyRebelde tour, announce the exclusive pre-sale dates that They will run from Wednesday, February 15 at 9:00 AM local time until Thursday, February 16 at 11:59 PM local time or until 33,180 available tickets are exhausted by date for the BANKS AVAL PRE-SALE in all locations, the first thing that happen.

Forms and means of payment: Only at www.eticket.co, sale valid only for purchases with Credit and Debit Cards enabled for E-commerce from Banco Bogotá, Occidente, Popular, and AV Villas, as well as with your account and debit card dale! Applies for a maximum of 6 tickets per transaction.