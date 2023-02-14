The new communication campaign starts Gillettemade for the stay of the razor line. The protagonist of the commercials is once again Bobo Vierisince 2019 testimonial of the brand and representative of Everyday bomberthose who shave for the sheer pleasure of doing it, whatever occasion the day has in store.

Two commercials by Wunderman Thompson, the first dedicated to the new Gillette Mach3improved both in terms of design and performance, and the second of the brand’s top range, Gillette Proglide, with improved blades that last up to twice as long. With the claim of the latter, Gillette launches a message of value on its products, emphasizing their specificity, durability and performance.

Bobo continues to be the hero of our Bomber jackets, rewarding the heroes of shaving with an effective entry: anyone, in fact, who shaves to take the dog out or to wash his car (even on Sundays!) deserves the new Gillette products, to start the day on the right foot.

The campaign, conceived and created by the Wunderman Thompson agency, has been on air on the main television stations since February 12th.