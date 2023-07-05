Nokia and Red Hat, agreements for core network applications

Nokia e Red Hat have signed an agreement to integrate Nokia’s core networking applications with Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift.

Through this agreement, they are committed to supporting and evolving existing customers of Nokia Container Services (NCS) and Nokia CloudBand Infrastructure Software (CBIS), while developing a smooth path for customers to migrate to Red Hat platforms. In addition, Nokia will leverage Red Hat’s infrastructure platforms to enable faster development and testing of its broad portfolio of core networks.

Nokia customers will continue to be supported directly by Nokia, while Red Hat will provide Nokia with development, services and advanced support for Nokia NCS and CBIS. As organizations’ cloud strategies evolve, Red Hat and Nokia will support a smooth transition path for customers who choose to migrate to Red Hat platforms.

In addition, select Nokia cloud infrastructure teams will transition to Red Hat to provide ongoing roadmap evolution, implementation and support services on behalf of Nokia to its customers.

Agreements for core network applications

As service providers explore the opportunities offered by 5G, including core networks, open RAN, multiaccess edge computing (MEC), application modernization and more, there is a need for greater flexibility and the ability to deploy applications and services along all infrastructure and to the destinations of their choice.

This means that ecosystem integration and interoperability are key. With this agreement:

Nokia will adopt Red Hat as its primary cloud infrastructure platform to develop, test and deploy its core networking applications; Nokia will continue to support its core network applications on the Nokia NCS and CBIS platform offerings; Nokia’s core networking applications will be tightly integrated with Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, the leading Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud application platform; Nokia to certify Nokia’s cloud-native core network functions (CNF) and virtualized network functions (VNF) on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenStack Platform providing customers with the opportunity to deploy on bare-metal telco infrastructure , virtualized, and public cloud, including those from Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft.

Fran Heeran, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia

This agreement demonstrates Nokia Cloud and Network Services’ continued commitment to rebalance its portfolio. Starting today, our customers have a best-in-class offering that combines our core networking applications with the cloud infrastructure of Red Hat, the world leader in open source infrastructure technology. Darrell Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment & Edge, Red Hat

Red Hat recognizes the disruptive impact of 5G not only for service providers, but for all industries and more exciting developments are yet to come. 5G is revolutionizing the way businesses and people interact with the development of cutting-edge applications, services and use cases. As part of this partnership, Nokia can now offer our multicloud and cloud-native infrastructure alongside its core networking applications.

Enterprises using Nokia’s cloud infrastructure platform will get the full service and support of Red Hat’s open source ecosystem and access to 4G and 5G technologies and related Red Hat use cases.

By combining Nokia’s 5G expertise with Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud vision, customers will be able to make their core network infrastructure and related applications fully cloud-native and future-ready, always relying on the service and support from Red Hat at a time when the industry is rapidly moving to the edge.