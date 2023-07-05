Certificate telephone: help for students with bad grades | >

Status: 04.07.2023 17:02

The summer holidays begin in the north. Before that there are certificates – for some children and young people a reason for fears and worries. Telephone hotlines offer help and advice.

The students in Lower Saxony will start with the first day of vacation on July 6th. This is followed by Hamburg on July 13th and finally Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein on July 17th. For some children and young people, however, the last day of school is not only a reason to be happy about the upcoming summer break, but also to fear and disappointment because of the awarding of certificates.

Help on the phone: “Number against grief”

The school authorities therefore offer advice and help by telephone in the days surrounding the issue of certificates (telephone numbers see below). In addition, the nationwide association “Number Against Kummer” helps schoolchildren in critical situations all year round. There, children and young people can practice talking to their parents later on the phone. The experts advise talking openly to the parents about the certificate and pointing out the reasons for bad grades. To feel more secure, you could bring someone you trust with you into the conversation – such as your grandmother or a good friend.

According to Matthias Hoffmann, coordinator of the state working group of “Number against Kummer”, the number of advice requests to the helplines has increased significantly since the beginning of the corona pandemic. In addition to the fear of giving testimonies that often already prevails, further uncertainties have been added.

Teachers can mediate

Children get comfort and advice on the phone.

The first point of contact for students with bad grades can also be a teacher they trust. In difficult cases, they may be able to mediate between children and parents, for example by calling the parents. If students cannot understand their poor grades, the experts from “Number Against Kummer” advise students and parents to have a conversation with the teacher. The educator should not be seen as an opponent, but as a partner.

Parents should not overwhelm their children

The association “Number Against Kummer” also offers advice to parents on how best to support their child under its own number. According to the educators, some parents tended to overwhelm their children. Less good grades in the certificate also deserved the praise of the parents. Children are often extremely disappointed with their performance themselves and are very worried.

Telephone hotlines and advice centers

Here children, young people and parents can find advice and help with problems with the certificates – anonymously if desired:

Lower Saxony: Report hotline of the regional state offices for school and education,

Wednesday, July 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Tel. (04941) 13 1010

E-Mail: [email protected]

Telephone and mail for children, young people and parents

Hamburg: Certificate hotline of the regional education and counseling centers,

Tuesday 11 July to Thursday 13 July, 8.30am-4pm: (040) 428 99 20 02

E-mail advice (only for students):

[email protected]

The regional education and counseling centers in the districts offer further help.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: Certificate telephones of the state school authorities in Greifswald, Neubrandenburg, Rostock, Schwerin (numbers are not yet known)

expected on Friday, July 14, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Schleswig-Holstein does not offer any regional contacts and refers to the “Number against grief” (see below), Tel. 116 111.

nationwide: number against grief, all year round

Children’s and youth hotline: Monday to Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.: 116 111 (free from cell phones and landlines)

Online advice via email and chat

Telephone for parents: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: (0800) 111 0 550 (free of charge)

