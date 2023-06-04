Not afraid of RTX 40 series burning power plug ASUS to combine it with PCB direct plug base – YouTube

9
- Don’t be afraid of RTX 40 series burning power plug ASUS to combine it with PCB direct plug base
YouTube
- 【Computex2023】MSI exhibits USB4 expansion card, which supports binding 100W power, DP audio and video signals into a single Type-C cable Techbang
- 【COMPUTEX 2023】PNY launches a variety of small-sized RTX 40 series graphics cards, Cooler Master cooperates with RTX 4090, and RGB active solid-state drive cooler Techbang
- Asus announces return of ROG Matrix with GeForce RTX 4090, and “plug-free” GeForce RTX 4070 Techbang
- View full story on Google News
See also Marzia Polito, the Italian who helped Google create Lens: "There are many more benefits than risks in AI"